UrduPoint.com

Venezuelan Petroleum Minister Resigns Amid High-Profile Corruption Investigation

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Venezuelan Petroleum Minister Resigns Amid High-Profile Corruption Investigation

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Venezuelan Petroleum Minister Tareck El Aissami announced on Monday his resignation from the ministerial position amid the ongoing high-profile investigation into alleged corruption in state oil and gas company PDVSA.

Earlier in the day, the Venezuelan prosecutor's office opened a criminal case against several high-ranking officials, who had been detained over the past few days over corruption suspicions.

"Due to the launched investigations into serious corruption in PDVSA, I have decided to resign from the post of Minister of Petroleum in order to fully support and accompany this process," he tweeted.

Venezuelan media reported that former education minister and lawmaker Hugbel Roa, several senior judges, a mayor from the state of Aragua, as well as the head of the national crypto asset authority SUNACRIP, Joselit Ramirez, had been arrested in the course of the investigation. Roa is reportedly connected with subsidiaries of PDVSA, in particular, a joint venture with France and Norway, Petrocedeno.

After Ramirez's arrest, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro ordered the restructuring of SUNACRIP. The regulator, among other things, was supporting the national crypto token, Petro, the value of which is secured by the development of proven oil fields.

Related Topics

Corruption Education France Norway Company Oil Criminals Gas Post Media From

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah visits SRTIP, Sharjah&#039 ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah visits SRTIP, Sharjah&#039;s premier hub for innovation ..

38 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate supports the UN Secretar ..

COP28 President-Designate supports the UN Secretary-General’s call for climate ..

53 minutes ago
 COP28 Presidency issues response to the Intergove ..

COP28 Presidency issues response to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Chan ..

53 minutes ago
 Coalition govt condemns attacks on police & Ranger ..

Coalition govt condemns attacks on police & Rangers, vows to take action against ..

2 hours ago
 US in Talks With China About Potential Visit by Ye ..

US in Talks With China About Potential Visit by Yellen, Raimondo to Beijing - Ki ..

2 hours ago
 US Still Working to Reschedule Blinken's Trip to C ..

US Still Working to Reschedule Blinken's Trip to China - White House

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.