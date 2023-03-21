Venezuelan Petroleum Minister Resigns Amid High-Profile Corruption Investigation

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Venezuelan Petroleum Minister Tareck El Aissami announced on Monday his resignation from the ministerial position amid the ongoing high-profile investigation into alleged corruption in state oil and gas company PDVSA.

Earlier in the day, the Venezuelan prosecutor's office opened a criminal case against several high-ranking officials, who had been detained over the past few days over corruption suspicions.

"Due to the launched investigations into serious corruption in PDVSA, I have decided to resign from the post of Minister of Petroleum in order to fully support and accompany this process," he tweeted.

Venezuelan media reported that former education minister and lawmaker Hugbel Roa, several senior judges, a mayor from the state of Aragua, as well as the head of the national crypto asset authority SUNACRIP, Joselit Ramirez, had been arrested in the course of the investigation. Roa is reportedly connected with subsidiaries of PDVSA, in particular, a joint venture with France and Norway, Petrocedeno.

After Ramirez's arrest, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro ordered the restructuring of SUNACRIP. The regulator, among other things, was supporting the national crypto token, Petro, the value of which is secured by the development of proven oil fields.