UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuelan President Asks UN Chief To Address US Sanctions Against Caracas

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 01:28 PM

Venezuelan President Asks UN Chief to Address US Sanctions Against Caracas

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asking the United Nations to help prevent the United States from carrying out actions against his country and protect his people, local media reported.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asking the United Nations to help prevent the United States from carrying out actions against his country and protect his people, local media reported.

On August 6, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order to freeze all assets held by the Venezuelan government in the United States, including those of the Venezuelan Central Bank and state-run oil company PDVSA.

Venezuela, as a UN member country, asks the United Nations to demand the cessation of this aggression and use existing systems to protect the Venezuelan people, the letter said, as reported by local media.

The United States has been using various measures, including economic sanctions, to undermine Maduro's position and facilitate a transfer of power from him to opposition leader Juan Guaido, who illegally declared himself the interim head of state in January.

Related Topics

United Nations Company Oil Trump Bank United States January August Media All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Israel's Aggression Against Regional Countries to ..

9 minutes ago

Johnson Says Chances for Better Brexit Deal Improv ..

9 minutes ago

Four-day anti polio campaign begins

9 minutes ago

DR Congo unveils new government after seven-month ..

9 minutes ago

Russia Registers 25 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

10 minutes ago

Trump Says China Contacted US Trade Negotiators, C ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.