Venezuelan President Asks UN Chief to Address US Sanctions Against Caracas

(@imziishan)

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asking the United Nations to help prevent the United States from carrying out actions against his country and protect his people, local media reported.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asking the United Nations to help prevent the United States from carrying out actions against his country and protect his people, local media reported.

On August 6, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order to freeze all assets held by the Venezuelan government in the United States, including those of the Venezuelan Central Bank and state-run oil company PDVSA.

Venezuela, as a UN member country, asks the United Nations to demand the cessation of this aggression and use existing systems to protect the Venezuelan people, the letter said, as reported by local media.

The United States has been using various measures, including economic sanctions, to undermine Maduro's position and facilitate a transfer of power from him to opposition leader Juan Guaido, who illegally declared himself the interim head of state in January.