Venezuelan President Maduro Appoints New Ministers, Launches New Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has made new appointments in the ministerial positions and created a new ministry, according to his statements released on Twitter.

The president tweeted that he launched a new ministry of tourism and foreign trade.

"I created a new ministry of tourism and foreign trade and appointed Felix Ramon Plasencia Gonzalez who will be responsible for boosting tourism and international investment in Venezuela," Maduro wrote.

Also, the president appointed new ministers of gender equality, ecology, agriculture of public works and others.