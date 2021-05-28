UrduPoint.com
Venezuelan President Maduro Congratulates Assad On Winning Syrian Presidential Election

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 05:20 AM

Venezuelan President Maduro Congratulates Assad on Winning Syrian Presidential Election

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has congratulated Bashar Assad on winning the Syrian presidential election, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said.

On late Thursday, Syrian parliament speaker Hammouda Sabbagh said that Assad had won the presidential elections in Syria with 95.1 percent of the vote.

"On the behalf of the people and government of Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro congratulates the Syrian people on the May 26 exemplary democratic election. The total triumph of our brother, President Bashar Assad, is the victory of peace and national sovereignty," Arreaza said in a statement on late Thursday.

The minister also expressed support for the Syrian people and reaffirmed the Venezuelan commitment to boost the bilateral relations.

