Venezuelan President Maduro Intends to Visit Iran Soon, Sign Military, Energy Agreements

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he intended to visit Iran soon to sign a package of documents, including in the energy and military spheres.

"I will soon go to Iran to participate in the high-level intergovernmental commission of Iran and Venezuela as soon as epidemiological conditions allow us, and to sign agreements and documents on cooperation in the energy, financial, military, agricultural, technological, scientific spheres, as well as healthcare, pharmaceuticals," Maduro said.

The president's speech was broadcast on Twitter.