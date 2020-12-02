UrduPoint.com
Venezuelan President Maduro Ready To Step Down If Opposition Wins Parliamentary Elections

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 11:20 AM

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has signaled readiness to resign if the opposition forces win the upcoming parliamentary vote.

"If we win, we will go ahead, but I should also say that my fate is in your hands. If the opposition wins, I will step down from the post of the president.

If the opposition wins the elections, I will no longer stay here, my fate is in the hands of the Venezuelan people," Maduro said in a televised address.

Elections to Venezuela's unicameral parliament will take place on Sunday, with 107 political parties and associations running for seats. The opposition bloc, which includes the party of opposition political Juan Guaido, has decided to boycott the elections.

More Stories From World

