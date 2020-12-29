Venezuelan President Maduro Says Colombia Preparing New Attack on Venezuela Soon

(@FahadShabbir)

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Colombia was preparing a new attack on Venezuela - against the country's military.

"Colombia is preparing new attacks against the country's military, with trained mercenaries, with funding from [Colombian President] Ivan Duque, preparing attacks at the end of this year," Maduro said.

Maduro's speech was broadcast on Twitter.