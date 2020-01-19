UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuelan President Maduro Says Ready For Direct Dialogue With US, Guaido

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 07:30 AM

Venezuelan President Maduro Says Ready for Direct Dialogue With US, Guaido

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he was ready for a direct dialogue with the United States, as well as with opposition leader Juan Guaido.

"If there's respect between governments, no matter how big the United States is, and if there's a dialogue, an exchange of truthful information, then be sure we can create a new type of relationship," Maduro said in an interview with the Washington Post newspaper.

According to the newspaper, this is Maduro's first interview to a US publication since February last year.

Maduro also noted that he was ready for negotiations with Guaido, but would not agree to the opposition's demands to resign.

"Guaido is responsible for having lost the National Assembly. He and his mistakes. Don't blame me now. He's the one that now has to answer to the United States," Maduro said.

He also said that he would prefer to speak directly with US President Donald Trump.

"I believe [US Secretary of State] Mike Pompeo has failed in Venezuela and is responsible for Donald Trump's failure in his policy toward our country. I think Pompeo lives in a fantasy. He's not a man with his feet on earth. I think Trump has had terrible advisers on Venezuela. [Former US National Security Adviser] John Bolton, Mike Pompeo, [US Special Representative for Venezuela] Elliott Abrams have caused him to have a wrong vision," Maduro said.

Venezuela's political crisis began last January when the country's opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president. A number of Western countries led by the US have recognized Guaido, while China, Russia, Turkey and some other states have stood behind Maduro.

Maduro has accused Guaido of collaborating with the United States to forcefully overthrow the government in Caracas in order to control Venezuela's vast natural resources.

Related Topics

National Assembly Exchange Russia Turkey China Washington Trump Man Caracas United States Venezuela January February Post Government Opposition Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Lebanon protesters lob traffic signs, branches at ..

7 hours ago

Brignone emulates mother but shares honours with V ..

8 hours ago

Shah Mahmood Qureshi for resolving ME situation by ..

8 hours ago

Dr Zafar Mirza for automation of public health sup ..

8 hours ago

Lack of new antibiotics threatens global efforts t ..

8 hours ago

Lebanese President Calls on Army, Police to Restor ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.