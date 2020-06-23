Venezuelan President Maduro Says Ready for Respectful Conversation With Trump

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he was ready to talk to US President Donald Trump when necessary, but added that the conversation should be respectful.

Earlier on Monday, Trump said he would meet with Maduro only to talk about him leaving office.

"My answer is...

as I met with Joe Biden when we talked for a long time in a respectful manner... also, when necessary, I am ready to speak respectfully to US President Donald Trump, in the same manner that I spoke with Biden, I could talk to Trump," Maduro said in an interview with the AVN news agency, commenting on the US president's statement.

Maduro spoke to Biden in 2015, and during the conversation, he called for respect for Venezuela, the agency said.