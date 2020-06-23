UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuelan President Maduro Says Ready For Respectful Conversation With Trump

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 03:40 AM

Venezuelan President Maduro Says Ready for Respectful Conversation With Trump

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he was ready to talk to US President Donald Trump when necessary, but added that the conversation should be respectful.

Earlier on Monday, Trump said he would meet with Maduro only to talk about him leaving office.

"My answer is...

as I met with Joe Biden when we talked for a long time in a respectful manner... also, when necessary, I am ready to speak respectfully to US President Donald Trump, in the same manner that I spoke with Biden, I could talk to Trump," Maduro said in an interview with the AVN news agency, commenting on the US president's statement.

Maduro spoke to Biden in 2015, and during the conversation, he called for respect for Venezuela, the agency said.

Related Topics

Trump Same Venezuela 2015 Avanceon Limited

Recent Stories

Coalition welcomes Government of Yemen and the Sou ..

2 hours ago

Gargash, Bogdanov discuss latest regional developm ..

3 hours ago

Palestinians rally against Trump Mideast plan

2 hours ago

Three players of England bound Pak cricket squad t ..

2 hours ago

Virus cases top nine million as WHO says pandemic ..

2 hours ago

US Syria Envoy Declines to Say if US Will Target R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.