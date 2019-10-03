UrduPoint.com
Venezuelan President Maduro Says To Visit North Korea Soon

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 08:30 AM

Venezuelan President Maduro Says to Visit North Korea Soon

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he will visit North Korea soon.

"Rest assured that I will travel to North Korea soon. You have already opened the door," Maduro told Diosdado Cabello, the head of the government-led National Constituent Assembly of Venezuela, live on local television.

Cabello has just returned from North Korea where he concluded several agreements in the areas of technology, industry, defense and agriculture.

