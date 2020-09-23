(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro supported the idea of Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold an online conference for states interested in producing a vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"I agree with President Putin's proposal, and Venezuela joins the call on the UN General Assembly [to hold the conference] to discuss the sole issue - the coronavirus vaccine," Maduro said on national television in a broadcast available on the president's Twitter.

Earlier, Putin said during a speech at the UN General Assembly that Russia was absolutely open and set for partnership in the efforts to fight coronavirus, and suggested holding an online conference on vaccines with the participation of states interested in cooperation in creating vaccines against COVID-19.