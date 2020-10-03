UrduPoint.com
Venezuelan President Maduro Thanks Putin For Deliveries Of COVID-19 Vaccine

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for the deliveries of Russian-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V.

The first batch of the Sputnik V vaccines arrived in Venezuela on Friday.

"Sputnik V is already here! We are the first country in the western hemisphere that will start the third phase of clinical trials of this coronavirus vaccine. On behalf of the Venezuelan people, I thank fraternal President Vladimir Putin and the Russian people for the demonstrated solidarity," Maduro wrote on his Twitter page on late Friday.

The vaccination of some 2,000 Venezuelan volunteers will start in the upcoming days.

Russia registered its pioneer coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, in August. It is currently undergoing the third stage of clinical trials.

