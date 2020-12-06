Venezuelan President Maduro Votes In Parliamentary Elections
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 11:10 PM
BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday voted in the country's parliamentary elections.
The process was broadcast on the president's Twitter channel.
Venezuela is holding a National Assembly election on Sunday.
Over 100 political parties and associations are participating in the vote. More than 20 parties, including the opposition bloc of Juan Guaido, a failed coup leader, have refused to participate in the election.
Maduro has said that he was ready to resign if the opposition wins the Sunday elections.