Venezuelan President Maduro Votes in Parliamentary Elections

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday voted in the country's parliamentary elections.

The process was broadcast on the president's Twitter channel.

Venezuela is holding a National Assembly election on Sunday.

Over 100 political parties and associations are participating in the vote. More than 20 parties, including the opposition bloc of Juan Guaido, a failed coup leader, have refused to participate in the election.

Maduro has said that he was ready to resign if the opposition wins the Sunday elections.