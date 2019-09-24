Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Arrives in Moscow - Source

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has arrived in the Russian capital of Moscow, a source who witnessed the president's arrival at a local airport told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has arrived in the Russian capital of Moscow, a source who witnessed the president's arrival at a local airport told Sputnik.

"Yes, [Maduro] has arrived and it will be announced shortly," the source said.