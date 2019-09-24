Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Arriving in Moscow Tuesday - Ryabkov

(@FahadShabbir)

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is arriving in Moscow on Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is arriving in Moscow on Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

On Monday, Maduro said that in a few hours he would depart on an official visit to Russia, where he planned to meet with President Vladimir Putin.

"He is flying in today and, as I understand it, the main day of the visit is tomorrow," Ryabkov said.