Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Planning to Attend WWII Victory Parade in Moscow in May - Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is planning to attend the WWII victory anniversary celebration in Moscow in May, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik.

On May 9, Moscow will host a parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the victory.

"Yes, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent him the invitation. Nicolas Maduro thanked him and accepted, and the Venezuelans are planning this visit," the diplomat said.