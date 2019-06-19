UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Says Perpetrators Spent About $20Mln On 2018 Assassination Attempt

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 12:23 PM

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Says Perpetrators Spent About $20Mln on 2018 Assassination Attempt

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday at the ceremony honoring the country's military and intelligence officers that his attempted assassination back in August 2018 had cost the perpetrators up to $20 million

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday at the ceremony honoring the country's military and intelligence officers that his attempted assassination back in August 2018 had cost the perpetrators up to $20 million.

"The project of my murder, which was attempted on August 4, cost several millions of Dollars, they speak of 20 million dollars," Maduro said.

He thanked the officers for their courage and bravery in protecting the president.

According to the Venezuelan government, the assassination attempt took place when the president was attending a military parade in the country's capital Caracas last August. The presidential box was hit by an explosion caused by two bomb-laden drones, leaving Maduro unharmed but several soldiers wounded.

Maduro claimed in October that the United States had allegedly instructed Colombia to organize his assassination.

Related Topics

Murder Caracas United States Colombia August October 2018 Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

PTI worker attempts to commit suicide due to finan ..

6 minutes ago

DAE leases 3 new Boeing 777 freighters to AirBridg ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan secures permanent membership of SCO

2 minutes ago

5G ambulance offers efficient help in treating Chi ..

2 minutes ago

Philippines becomes second-fastest growing bond ma ..

5 minutes ago

Jordan to head UN refugee agency

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.