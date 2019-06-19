Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Says Perpetrators Spent About $20Mln on 2018 Assassination Attempt

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday at the ceremony honoring the country's military and intelligence officers that his attempted assassination back in August 2018 had cost the perpetrators up to $20 million

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday at the ceremony honoring the country's military and intelligence officers that his attempted assassination back in August 2018 had cost the perpetrators up to $20 million.

"The project of my murder, which was attempted on August 4, cost several millions of Dollars, they speak of 20 million dollars," Maduro said.

He thanked the officers for their courage and bravery in protecting the president.

According to the Venezuelan government, the assassination attempt took place when the president was attending a military parade in the country's capital Caracas last August. The presidential box was hit by an explosion caused by two bomb-laden drones, leaving Maduro unharmed but several soldiers wounded.

Maduro claimed in October that the United States had allegedly instructed Colombia to organize his assassination.