Venezuelan President Pardons 110 Nationals, Including Over 20 Oppositionists - Minister

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pardoned 110 citizens, more than 20 of whom are opposition lawmakers, Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez said on the VTV state television channel.

"I rule the following - presidential pardon is granted to the following citizens," the minister read out the presidential decree, giving their Names and surnames.

According to the tv channel, pardon was granted to 110 citizens of the right-wing forces, including 23 lawmakers. The National Constituent Assembly earlier revoked parliamentary immunity from a number of oppositionists.

Among those pardoned is an adviser to opposition leader Juan Guaido - Roberto Marrero, who was detained in 2019.