Venezuelan President Receives Top Turkish Diplomat

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 07:06 PM

Venezuelan president receives top Turkish diplomat

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro received Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to have talks on cooperation between the two nations

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro received Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to have talks on cooperation between the two nations.

"I had a pleasant working meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, Mevlut Cavusoglu," Maduro said on Twitter for Tuesday's meeting.

"We talked about the agenda of cooperation, support and coordinated actions between Turkey and Venezuela to guarantee the health and well-being of our peoples," he elaborated on the meeting.

For his part, Cavusoglu said on Twitter: "On the 70th anniversary of our relations, the friendship between our leaders will further enhance our cooperation.

" The top Turkish diplomat arrived in Venezuela early Tuesday, where he met with high-level officials, including his counterpart Jorge Arreaza, to consolidate strategic commitments 70 years after diplomatic ties were established between Caracas and Ankara.

The two nations signed an agreement that will allow for the construction of housing units and a hospital, as well as the delivery of supplies to cope with the outbreak of the corona-virus in the South American country, where cases exceed 35,500.

