Venezuelan President Says Heading To Azerbaijan For Non-Aligned Movement's Summit
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 12:09 AM
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced on Wednesday his visit to Azerbaijan for the summit of the Non-Aligned Movement
The 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement will take place in Baku from October 25-26.
"I am going to leave in coming hours for the summit of the Movement of Non-Aligned Countries in Azerbaijan," Maduro said in a broadcast.
The Non-Aligned Movement is a forum of 120 developing world states that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc.