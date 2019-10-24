Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced on Wednesday his visit to Azerbaijan for the summit of the Non-Aligned Movement

MEXICO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced on Wednesday his visit to Azerbaijan for the summit of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement will take place in Baku from October 25-26.

"I am going to leave in coming hours for the summit of the Movement of Non-Aligned Countries in Azerbaijan," Maduro said in a broadcast.

The Non-Aligned Movement is a forum of 120 developing world states that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc.