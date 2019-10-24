UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuelan President Says Heading To Azerbaijan For Non-Aligned Movement's Summit

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 12:09 AM

Venezuelan President Says Heading to Azerbaijan for Non-Aligned Movement's Summit

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced on Wednesday his visit to Azerbaijan for the summit of the Non-Aligned Movement

MEXICO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced on Wednesday his visit to Azerbaijan for the summit of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement will take place in Baku from October 25-26.

"I am going to leave in coming hours for the summit of the Movement of Non-Aligned Countries in Azerbaijan," Maduro said in a broadcast.

The Non-Aligned Movement is a forum of 120 developing world states that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc.

Related Topics

World Visit Baku Azerbaijan October From Government

Recent Stories

Kashmiris to observe black day on Oct 27 against u ..

46 minutes ago

US to Monitor Areas Affected by Russia-Turkey Deal ..

46 minutes ago

Maulana wants to divert media attention from Kashm ..

50 minutes ago

Russia to Further Assist African Countries in Solv ..

50 minutes ago

Prime Minister urges UNSC to fulfill its commitmen ..

50 minutes ago

Russia to Support Sudan in Normalizing Domestic Po ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.