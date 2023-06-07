UrduPoint.com

Venezuelan President Says Visit To Turkey, Saudi Arabia Successful

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that during his visit to Turkey and Saudi Arabia, he had succeeded in strengthening bilateral relations with each of the countries.

"Our international agenda in friendly countries - in Turkey and Saudi Arabia - has been successful.

It has allowed us to establish strong bridges of mutual support and exchange in strategic industries," Maduro wrote on Twitter.

Maduro attended the inauguration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and then went to Saudi Arabia, where he met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

