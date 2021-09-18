Venezuelan President to Take Part in CELAC Summit in Mexico City -Mexican Foreign Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will take part in the summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in Mexico City, the Mexican Foreign Ministry said.

"I tell you that several minutes ago, we received a confirmation that President Maduro is flying to Mexico right now," a spokesperson for the ministry said on late Friday.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez wrote on Twitter that she had also arrived in Mexico to participate in the summit.

CELAC was officially established in 2011 in Venezuela and includes all countries of the two Americas, except for the US and Canada. The organization serves as a platform to promote regional integration and dialogue between 32 nations in Latin America and the Caribbean region.