MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Venezuela's National Constituent Assembly, the temporary pro-government unicameral parliament that was given legislative authority in 2017 after the National Assembly became opposition, will be functioning until the next election to the National Assembly in December, President Nicolas Maduro said.

"The National Constituent Assembly will work until December. It made such a decision within the framework of its powers," Maduro said on Monday at a meeting with the leadership of the United Socialist Party.

The temporary National Constituent Assembly, convened in 2017, was supposed to work until August 2019, but in May 2019 it extended its powers until the end of 2020.

Venezuela has been suffering from a severe political crisis since the beginning of last year, when Juan Guaido, then head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, proclaimed himself an interim president of Venezuela in a bid to oust reelected Maduro from power.

Parliamentary elections to the National Assembly in Venezuela will be held on December 6.

The previous parliamentary elections to the National Assembly were held in Venezuela in 2015, when the opposition managed to achieve the majority for the first time in 17 years. In December 2016, the National Assembly held Maduro accountable for the crisis situation in the country, and in January 2017, opposition lawmakers voted in favor of dismissing Maduro from his post for alleged non-performance of presidential duties. As a result, Maduro effectively removed the parliament from participating in the political life of Venezuela, convening the National Constituent Assembly and entrusting it with the full legislative power.