BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) The Venezuelan prosecutor general's office said on Friday that it had opened an investigation into self-proclaimed leader Juan Guaido's alleged attempt to sell the Guayana Esequiba disputed region to transnational companies and the country's eastern neighbor.

Earlier in the day, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro demanded such a probe be launched.

"I must inform you that a criminal investigation was opened against [senior opposition officials] Vanessa Neumann, Manuela Avendano and Juan Guaido. They take part in illegal negotiations behind the country's back that are aimed at withdrawing Venezuela's claims to the Esequiba region in exchange for UK support," Prosecutor General Tarek William Saab said, as quoted by the office's Twitter page.

Caracas has been extending its territorial claims over the Guayana Esequiba (Essequibo) region, which is located in the basin of a river of the same name and is a major part of Guyana's territory.

On Thursday, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said that Guaido's supporters had tried to give the region to transnational corporations, including Exxon Mobil. Speaking to the nation on Thursday, Maduro showed a relevant video of Neumann, the so-called ambassador of Guaido's self-proclaimed government in the United Kingdom, and Guaido's aide Avendano. Maduro also played an audio recording in which they discussed transferring the disputed territory to Guyana.

The dispute between Venezuela and Guyana has worsened after Guyana's President David Granger came to power in 2015 and sought rapprochement with the United States, which opposes Maduro. Moreover, Granger allowed Exxon Mobil to work in the country, which was met with criticism from Maduro, who accused Granger of having a role in activities against his country.