UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuelan Prosecution Starts Probing Guaido's Alleged Attempt To Sell Guayana Esequiba

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 11:10 PM

Venezuelan Prosecution Starts Probing Guaido's Alleged Attempt to Sell Guayana Esequiba

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) The Venezuelan prosecutor general's office said on Friday that it had opened an investigation into self-proclaimed leader Juan Guaido's alleged attempt to sell the Guayana Esequiba disputed region to transnational companies and the country's eastern neighbor.

Earlier in the day, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro demanded such a probe be launched.

"I must inform you that a criminal investigation was opened against [senior opposition officials] Vanessa Neumann, Manuela Avendano and Juan Guaido. They take part in illegal negotiations behind the country's back that are aimed at withdrawing Venezuela's claims to the Esequiba region in exchange for UK support," Prosecutor General Tarek William Saab said, as quoted by the office's Twitter page.

Caracas has been extending its territorial claims over the Guayana Esequiba (Essequibo) region, which is located in the basin of a river of the same name and is a major part of Guyana's territory.

On Thursday, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said that Guaido's supporters had tried to give the region to transnational corporations, including Exxon Mobil. Speaking to the nation on Thursday, Maduro showed a relevant video of Neumann, the so-called ambassador of Guaido's self-proclaimed government in the United Kingdom, and Guaido's aide Avendano. Maduro also played an audio recording in which they discussed transferring the disputed territory to Guyana.

The dispute between Venezuela and Guyana has worsened after Guyana's President David Granger came to power in 2015 and sought rapprochement with the United States, which opposes Maduro. Moreover, Granger allowed Exxon Mobil to work in the country, which was met with criticism from Maduro, who accused Granger of having a role in activities against his country.

Related Topics

Exchange Twitter David Same United Kingdom United States Guyana Venezuela Criminals 2015 From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

US Senator Lee Praises Importance of Open Russian- ..

5 minutes ago

US House Foreign Affairs Leaders Call on White Hou ..

5 minutes ago

People observe Defence Day in Multan

5 minutes ago

NO IMF SOS mission, programme renegotiating: Finan ..

5 minutes ago

10 animals died in lightning incidents in Tharpark ..

6 minutes ago

Putin Supported Idea to Create New Family of Russi ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.