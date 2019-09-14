Venezuelan Prosecutors Say Opened Probe Into Guaido Alleged Links to Colombian Drug Cartel

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) The Venezuelan Prosecutor General's Office opened an investigation into suspected links of opposition leader Juan Guaido to the Colombian drug cartel of Los Rastrojos, Prosecutor General Tarek William Saab said.

"After receiving strong evidence of Juan Guaido's links to the Los Rastrojos drug cartel that was published within recent hours, the Prosecutor General's Office announces a decision to open a criminal investigation," Saab said, as quoted by the Twitter page of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The prosecutor general cited the photos, published by the Spanish newspaper El Pais, which showed Guaido together with the leaders of Los Rastrojos. The photos were reportedly made in February. According to Saab, it was the drug cartel that helped Guaido to cross the Colombian-Venezuelan border despite the entry ban, imposed on the opposition leader by Caracas.

Guaido told the Blu radio broadcaster that he had made hundreds of photos with various persons during the humanitarian concert in the Colombian border city of Cucuta.

"It was difficult to understand, who asked me for photos," the opposition leader said.

Venezuela has been suffering from severe political crisis since late January when US-backed opposition leader Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from power. Maduro has accused Guaido of being a US puppet, working with Washington to orchestrate a coup so that the United States can control Venezuela's natural resources.

Colombia has been providing Guaido with significant support since the crisis eruption.