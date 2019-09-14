UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuelan Prosecutors Say Opened Probe Into Guaido Alleged Links To Colombian Drug Cartel

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 07:00 AM

Venezuelan Prosecutors Say Opened Probe Into Guaido Alleged Links to Colombian Drug Cartel

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) The Venezuelan Prosecutor General's Office opened an investigation into suspected links of opposition leader Juan Guaido to the Colombian drug cartel of Los Rastrojos, Prosecutor General Tarek William Saab said.

"After receiving strong evidence of Juan Guaido's links to the Los Rastrojos drug cartel that was published within recent hours, the Prosecutor General's Office announces a decision to open a criminal investigation," Saab said, as quoted by the Twitter page of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The prosecutor general cited the photos, published by the Spanish newspaper El Pais, which showed Guaido together with the leaders of Los Rastrojos. The photos were reportedly made in February. According to Saab, it was the drug cartel that helped Guaido to cross the Colombian-Venezuelan border despite the entry ban, imposed on the opposition leader by Caracas.

Guaido told the Blu radio broadcaster that he had made hundreds of photos with various persons during the humanitarian concert in the Colombian border city of Cucuta.

"It was difficult to understand, who asked me for photos," the opposition leader said.

Venezuela has been suffering from severe political crisis since late January when US-backed opposition leader Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from power. Maduro has accused Guaido of being a US puppet, working with Washington to orchestrate a coup so that the United States can control Venezuela's natural resources.

Colombia has been providing Guaido with significant support since the crisis eruption.

Related Topics

Washington Twitter Cucuta Caracas United States Venezuela January February Border Criminals From Opposition

Recent Stories

Clashes With Israeli Troops in Gaza Result in 55 I ..

7 hours ago

Hong Kong Protesters Form Human Chains During Mid- ..

8 hours ago

UN Chief to Meet Bahaman Prime Minister on Friday ..

8 hours ago

Govt taking adequate measures to control dengue pr ..

8 hours ago

Van der Poel extends Tour of Britain lead

8 hours ago

Former Warriors ace Livingston retires

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.