Venezuelan Refugee Crisis Underestimated, Similar To Situation In Syria - UNHCR

Mon 24th June 2019 | 08:14 PM

The global community underestimates the crisis in Venezuela when in fact its scope is similar to that of the situation currently ravaging Syria, Special Adviser to the High Commissioner at the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Ewen Macleod has told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The global community underestimates the crisis in Venezuela when in fact its scope is similar to that of the situation currently ravaging Syria, Special Adviser to the High Commissioner at the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Ewen Macleod has told Sputnik.

"We are addressing challenges in and around Venezuela, which in our view has received less attention than it deserves ... this [the situation in Venezuela] is on a scale that is very similar to the Syrian situation," he said.

Macleod noted that the world was currently experiencing a variety of humanitarian challenges, including those in Myanmar and Bangladesh.

"We have recently seen a deterioration in the security in Sudan, which is an important country as well for us because it hosts over a million refugees and over two million internally displaced persons," the official also said.

Macleod's statement comes less than a week after the secretary general of Venezuela's Defense Council, Maj. Gen. Pascualino Angiolillo Fernandez, slammed claims about people leaving the Latin American country en masse and attempts to pin the blame for the country's problems exclusively on the government.

In an interview with Sputnik, Angiolillo Fernandez called on international organizations to focus on the real causes of Venezuela's problems, including disrespect for international norms expressed by the United States and its allies.

Venezuela has been experiencing major political turbulence since US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself "interim president" in January. His bid has been recognized by the majority of Latin American countries as well as many EU states. Incumbent President Nicolas Maduro has meanwhile accused the United States of trying to orchestrate a coup in order to install Guaido as its puppet and take over Venezuela's natural resources.

Tensions in the Bolivarian republic reached its peak in late April when the opposition initiated a coup to oust Maduro that ultimately failed.

According to recent UNHCR data, over 3 million refugees and migrants from Venezuela are currently settled across the globe.

