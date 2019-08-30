Venezuelan Refugees Abused by Paramilitary Groups in Colombia - Watchdog

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Venezuelan refugees have become targets of radical left-wing militants in Colombia, a prominent human rights watchdog reported on Thursday.

Colombia's regions near the Venezuelan border have become havens for many people who fled Venezuela, which has long been suffering from an acute economic crisis amid the protracted political turmoil. Their status, however, made them especially vulnerable to being exploited by leftist paramilitary organizations like the National Liberation Army (ELN) and the Popular Liberation Army (EPL).

According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), the ELN and the EPL have been committing various abuses against Venezuelans and Colombians alike, including sexual violence, killings, kidnappings, recruitment of child soldiers.

The situation is exacerbated by refugees' uncertain statuses as many of them are in the country illegally, which makes them choose between living in fear of ELN and EPL or potential deportation.

HRW recommends the Colombian government to survey the number of Venezuelans and issue everyone a work permit, making it possible for them to move and work in safer areas of Colombia.

Following the deterioration of the economic and political situation in Venezuela, many of its citizens fled the country. The UN Refugee Agency estimates the number of refugees from Venezuela at 4.3 million people; 1.4 million of them currently reside in Colombia.