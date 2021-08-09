Venezuelan Ruling Socialist Party Reports 3.5Mln Voters in Primaries

UrduPoint.com

The United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) said that 3.5 million voters turned out in the primary elections held by the party on Sunday to choose the candidates for the November 21 elections, the deputy and first vice president of PSUV, Diosdado Cabello, said on the Venezuelan television state channel

"More than 3,5 million Venezuelans have exercised the right to vote, this was the bet of revolution that our people expressed, and this is the result, a ubiquitous presence of our people who overflowed the electoral centers," Caballo said.

However, according to local media, the voting seemed slow in the country with a population of almost 30 million people. There were no lines at polling stations.

Allies of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro fought for the chance to be elected in 23 states and 335 municipalities, which has always been a key element in the dominance of the Socialist Party.

The November election may see the return of opposition political parties that have boycotted recent ballots but are preparing to partake in a negotiation process set to start later this month in Mexico.

