UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuelan Security Forces Detain 3 Colombian Militants In Caracas Raid

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 02:00 AM

Venezuelan Security Forces Detain 3 Colombian Militants in Caracas Raid

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) Venezuelan security forces detained three Colombian militants and seized a huge arsenal of foreign-made weapons during a three-day operation in Caracas, the vice president said Saturday.

"We captured three Colombian militants and confiscated weapons used by US and Colombian armed forces," Delcy Rodriguez told a news conference.

Interior Minister Carmen Melendez said four national guard and police officers were killed during the operation, dubbed Great Indian Chief Guaicaipuro.

Clashes between security forces and gangs began in the western Caracas neighborhoods on Wednesday night.

Rodriguez said that gang leaders were found to be hoarding food supplies that had been distributed among the poor under the state food security scheme. She said gangs were being financed by the right-wing opposition.

Related Topics

India Militants Police Poor Caracas Arsenal Opposition

Recent Stories

Election Tribunal dismisses pre-poll rigging plea

2 hours ago

Wife of Killed Haitian President Blames Murder on ..

2 hours ago

Sanjrani condoles demise of Pir Pagara's mother

2 hours ago

CCPO visited city to review law & order situation

2 hours ago

8 dead, 1074 injured in 981 RTCs in Punjab

2 hours ago

Court orders to register FIR against 3 policemen, ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.