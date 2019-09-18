UrduPoint.com
Venezuelan Top Court Rules To Release Opposition Lawmaker Zambrano From Custody

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 05:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) The Venezuelan Supreme Tribunal of Justice on Tuesday ruled to release the vice president of Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, Edgar Zambrano, from custody.

The decision came four months after Zambrano had been arrested on treason charges.

"The court ... ruled to immediately release Edgar Zambrano, who is under criminal proceedings over the alleged egregious crimes threatening the Venezuelan state," the court said in a statement published on Facebook.

In May, Zambrano, a close ally of US-backed Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, was detained in the wake of the opposition's failed attempt to oust President Nicolas Maduro from power.

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo called for his release. However, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza criticized the demand, calling it merely impudent.

Venezuela has long been suffering from a humanitarian and political crisis that intensified in January when, after disputing Maduro's re-election, US-backed opposition leader Guaido illegally declared himself the country's interim president. The United States and some other countries have recognized Guaido. Russia and a number of other countries have said they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

