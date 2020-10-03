Venezuelan Trials of Russian Vaccine Sputnik V to Involve 2,000 People - Health Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Two thousand people will take part in the third phase of trials of Russian anti-coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in Venezuela, it will begin in the coming days, the country's health minister Carlos Alvarado told the VTV broadcaster.

The first batch of the vaccine was delivered to Venezuela on Friday.

"Two thousand people will be involved in the trials, we will start in the coming days," the minister said.

The trials will start in Caracas, Alvarado specified.