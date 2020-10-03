UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuelan Trials Of Russian Vaccine Sputnik V To Involve 2,000 People - Health Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 12:10 AM

Venezuelan Trials of Russian Vaccine Sputnik V to Involve 2,000 People - Health Minister

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Two thousand people will take part in the third phase of trials of Russian anti-coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in Venezuela, it will begin in the coming days, the country's health minister Carlos Alvarado told the VTV broadcaster.

The first batch of the vaccine was delivered to Venezuela on Friday.

"Two thousand people will be involved in the trials, we will start in the coming days," the minister said.

The trials will start in Caracas, Alvarado specified.

Related Topics

Russia Caracas Venezuela

Recent Stories

Ottawa Probing Reports of Canadian Military Equipm ..

1 hour ago

Lebanon puts over 100 districts on lockdown amid C ..

2 hours ago

O'Brian Says Had 'Constructive' Dialogue With Patr ..

48 minutes ago

Spanish capital braces for closure as virus cases ..

2 hours ago

Baku Believes Yerevan Not Interested in Negotiatio ..

2 hours ago

O'Brien Says Had 'Constructive' Dialogue With Patr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.