Venezuelan-US Dialogue Suspended After Attempted Invasion - Maduro

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 04:50 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The Venezuelan-US dialogue, which had been maintained all the time despite the crisis in bilateral relations, has been suspended after the May 3 attempted invasion in the Latin American nation, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

On Sunday, Venezuelan Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said an invasion of Colombian militants had been diverted on the sea as they tried to approach the northern state of La Guaira on speed boats early in the morning. Eight militants were killed, and several others were detained in the counter-operation. One of the detained individuals, US national Luke Denman said during an interrogation that the group's aim was to seize the Caracas airport and control it until Maduro is flown to the United States.

The US government has denied having any connections to the mercenaries.

"At the moment, the dialogue is suspended, the dialogue has always been maintained, even more than the dialogue - the ties. After May 3, they have been stopped, they [US officials] do not answer per WhatsApp, per phone, they are silent. We had three various communications channels with three various officials from the Administration of US President Donald Trump, we have sent messages to them but gained no answer," Maduro told Uruguayan reporter Jorge Gestoso on late Thursday.

