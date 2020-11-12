Venezuelan Vice President Arrives in Moscow - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez has arrived in Moscow to discuss the anti-blockade law, which was recently approved by the Constituent Assembly, the Venezuelan government said Thursday in a press release.

"Rodriguez arrived in Moscow with Prosecutor General Reinaldo MuÃ±oz, Minister of Science and Technology Gabriela JimÃ©nez and president of PDVSA oil company AsdrÃºbal ChÃ¡vez," the press release said.

According to the Venezuelan government, the law will help develop new mechanisms to fight the economic pressure on the country.

Rodriguez does not have any meetings planned at the Russian Foreign Ministry, the ministry's press service told Sputnik.