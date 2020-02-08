UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuelan Vice President Lauds Lavrov's Diplomatic Skills

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 12:40 AM

Venezuelan Vice President Lauds Lavrov's Diplomatic Skills

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) Venezuelan Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez has praised visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for displaying qualities of a "true diplomat" in advocating for peace in her country.

"Mr.

Lavrov is a true diplomat, who proved throughout his diplomatic career that he advocates for peaceful development of countries, in contrast with those diplomats from imperialist countries who resort to blackmail," Rodriguez said in their joint statement to the press.

She asked the top Russian diplomat, who met with President Nicolas Maduro earlier in the day, to consider the South American nation as his second home and invited him to visit Venezuela again soon. This was Lavrov's first visit to the country since 2011.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Venezuela From Top

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

13 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Emirati citizen Abdul Jal ..

58 minutes ago

Russian sisters separated during WWII reunited aft ..

57 minutes ago

Steps being taken to introduce affordable electric ..

57 minutes ago

Trump Official to Coordinate With SOUTHCOM Civilia ..

58 minutes ago

Solar Orbiter set to reveal Sun's secrets

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.