CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) Venezuelan Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez has praised visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for displaying qualities of a "true diplomat" in advocating for peace in her country.

"Mr.

Lavrov is a true diplomat, who proved throughout his diplomatic career that he advocates for peaceful development of countries, in contrast with those diplomats from imperialist countries who resort to blackmail," Rodriguez said in their joint statement to the press.

She asked the top Russian diplomat, who met with President Nicolas Maduro earlier in the day, to consider the South American nation as his second home and invited him to visit Venezuela again soon. This was Lavrov's first visit to the country since 2011.