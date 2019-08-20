Venezuelan Vice President Meets With Russian Deputy Prime Minister in Moscow - Government

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez held a meeting on Monday with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov in Moscow to discuss bilateral cooperation in different spheres, the Caracas administration stated in a press releas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez held a meeting on Monday with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov in Moscow to discuss bilateral cooperation in different spheres, the Caracas administration stated in a press release.

"Venezuelan Executive Vice President Delsey Rodriguez and co-chair of the high-level joint intergovernmental commission, Yury Borisov, held a working meeting in Moscow to strengthen cooperation in various fields," the statement said.

The central topics at the meeting, according to the document, were issues of the economic agenda in Venezuela, as well as its programs and social projects.

In her trip, Rodriguez is accompanied by the minister of economy and finance, a Central Bank vice president and a deputy foreign minister for Europe.

Venezuela has long been suffering from an acute economic and political crisis that intensified in January when, after disputing President Nicolas Maduro's re-election, US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido illegally declared himself the country's interim president.

The United States and some other countries have swiftly recognized Guaido. However, Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey and a number of other nations have backed Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.