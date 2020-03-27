Venezuelan Vice-President Reports 1st COVID-19 Death in Country

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who heads the presidential commission on the fight against the spread of COVID-19, reported the first coronavirus-related fatality in the country, and said the total number of confirmed cases had reached 107

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who heads the presidential commission on the fight against the spread of COVID-19, reported the first coronavirus-related fatality in the country, and said the total number of confirmed cases had reached 107.

"The new case of COVID-19 was registered in Caracas. The total number stands at 107. Moreover, the first coronavirus-related death was registered in Venezuela.

The deceased person was a worker, 47, in the state of Aragua," Rodriguez said on the Latin American TeleSur broadcaster.

According to the vice president, 31 patients are recovering.

Venezuela is among the many countries that have enacted a nationwide quarantine to curb the spread of the deadly pandemic.

As of Friday, more than 532,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 24,000 fatalities, according to statistics complied by Johns Hopkins University.