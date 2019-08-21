UrduPoint.com
Venezuelan Vice President Rodriguez Conveys Maduro's Gratitude To Putin For Support

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who is currently on a visit in Moscow, conveyed on Wednesday President Nicolas Maduro's gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the country's government for Russia's support for the Latin American country.

"It's always a big joy and a big honor for us to be with the brotherly people, the people of Russia. I have come here with personal gratitude of our President Nicolas Maduro to President Vladimir Putin, you, your government and your people for the support and assistance that you provide our country with," Rodriguez said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Russia has repeatedly said it recognizes Maduro as the legitimate Venezuelan leader amid political crisis in Venezuela.

More Stories From World

