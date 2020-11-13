UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuelan Vice President Rodriguez Praises Russian Vaccine Against Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 01:30 PM

Venezuelan Vice President Rodriguez Praises Russian Vaccine Against Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The role of Russia is very important in the search for a coronavirus vaccine and the vaccine that Russia has registered received international recognition and played its part, Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez said Friday.

"We are searching for vaccine. And The role of Russia is very important her. Russia is an important state in terms of medical science. Gamaleya vaccine is recognized on the international level. The emergence of this vaccine is very important for whole humanity," Rodriguez said during her visit to Moscow.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Venezuela Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MediaTekHelio G80 Bodes well with the gaming enthu ..

20 minutes ago

PM to visit Turbat today

23 minutes ago

Enabling the poorest of the poor during crisis

28 minutes ago

Russia, Turkey Keep Cooperating Despite Difference ..

11 minutes ago

Egypt reports 214 new COVID-19 cases, tally surpas ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistani movie "Parwaz Hai Junoon" hits cinema sc ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.