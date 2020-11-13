Venezuelan Vice President Rodriguez Praises Russian Vaccine Against Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The role of Russia is very important in the search for a coronavirus vaccine and the vaccine that Russia has registered received international recognition and played its part, Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez said Friday.

"We are searching for vaccine. And The role of Russia is very important her. Russia is an important state in terms of medical science. Gamaleya vaccine is recognized on the international level. The emergence of this vaccine is very important for whole humanity," Rodriguez said during her visit to Moscow.