Venezuelan Vice President Says National Power System Came Under 'New Attack'

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Venezuela's power system has come under "a new attack," Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Friday.

"Venezuela has experienced a new attack on the national electricity system. Corpoelec (national power corporation) employees are working to return this vital service to our people," Rodriguez tweeted.

Venezuela's Electricity Minister Nestor Revelor clarified that the attack was carried out on the biggest hydropower plant Guri, as aired by national broadcaster VTV.

On September 13, Venezuela experienced an explosion at a large substation in the city of Santa Cruz in the Aragua state, resulting in power outages in several regions of the country including the capital city.

Venezuela called the accident "a terrorist attack."

In March 2019, Venezuela experienced two large-scale power outages. The first was an accident at the Guri Dam on March 7, which led to the biggest blackout in the country's history, leaving 20 of 23 states with no energy for a week. On March 25, the country suffered another major blackout with disruption to electricity in 21 states.