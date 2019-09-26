UrduPoint.com
Venezuelan Vice President Set To Meet With Lavrov At UNGA - Foreign Minister Arreaza

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 03:50 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza told Sputnik.

"Our Vice President [Rodriguez] is coming and she will meet with him [Lavrov]," Arreaza said on Wednesday.

