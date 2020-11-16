Venezuelan Vice President Talked to Sputnik V Vaccine Producers in Russia - Maduro

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez met with Russian producers of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in Moscow, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said, adding that his country expected to get 10 million doses of the Russian vaccine early next year.

"The Vice President has just returned from Moscow, where she held a series of meetings. One of them was with the producer and scientific lab that is developing the Russian vaccine. We have guaranteed over 10 million doses ... We hope that in January-February-March-April-May we will have 10 million doses. Venezuela will also be producing the vaccine here, we are working on the issue," Maduro said on Sunday.

The president added that Venezuela also had hopes for the Chinese and Cuban vaccines.

Rodriguez said on Sunday, during consultations with Maduro that followed her visit to Moscow that the Venezuelan government guaranteed the production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in Venezuela and expected supplies to start in January.

On Friday, Rodriguez said that Venezuela expected to localize the production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine on its territory.

Venezuela is taking part in the third phase of Sputnik V clinical trials.

In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V, and developed by the Gamaleya research institute.