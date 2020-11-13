UrduPoint.com
Venezuelan Vice President To Hold High-Level Entrepreneurial Summit In Moscow Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 10:10 AM

Venezuelan Vice President to Hold High-Level Entrepreneurial Summit in Moscow Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The Venezuelan embassy in Moscow is scheduled to host a high-level meeting of entrepreneurs on Friday to be chaired by Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who arrived in the Russian capital yesterday.

The meeting is expected to be focused on Venezuela's recently-adopted Anti-Blockade Law, which is aimed at supporting the Latin American country's economy while it is under international sanctions. This is expected to be achieved by stimulating foreign investments in priority areas, including energy, mining, agriculture, telecommunications and tourism, among others.

The meeting will be held virtually and begin at 11:00 a.m. Moscow time (08:00 GMT).

More Stories From World

