Venezuelan Visa Service Says Suspended Operations Due To Sanctions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2022 | 07:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Venezuela's administrative service for identification, migration, and immigration, which is responsible for issuing passports and residence permits, suspended on Wednesday its activities due to the technological blockade of the country.

"The Administrative Service for Identification, Migration, and Immigration (SAIME) informs the Venezuelan people that due to the perverse and pernicious impact caused by the technological blockade against the country, our system has been directly affected, which caused inconvenience in the provision of services," the agency said on Twitter.

The agency noted that thanks to data retention, it was able to establish a new technological platform that will allow the institution to resume operations without being tied to foreign technologies.

The agency added that already scheduled visits to submit or receive documents in Venezuela or at consulates abroad will be rescheduled next week to new dates.

