Venezuelans Have Sovereign Right to Choose Own President - Spanish Official

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The Venezuelans have the sovereign right to choose their president and the foreign nations can only help the Venezuelans talk, Juan Pablo de Laiglesia. Spain's Secretary of State for International Cooperation, Ibero-America and the Caribbean, told Sputnik.

"It's not up to us to put or dismiss presidents or governments," De Laiglesia said on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly in New York on Monday.

Venezuelans, he added, have the sovereign right to resolve their own domestic policies.

"What we can do from outside is to help create conditions for negotiations, to have the constructive approach in all different negotiations in which we can play a constructive role to help them talk," he added.

Venezuela has been experiencing a humanitarian and political crisis that intensified in January when US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido disputed President Nicolas Maduro's re-election and declared himself interim president.

Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused Washington of trying to orchestrate a coup to seize Venezuela's resources.