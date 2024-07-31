Venezuelans Rally To Support Opposition After Disputed Vote
Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Thousands of Venezuelans gathered Tuesday in a peaceful show of opposition support a day after 11 people died and dozens were injured in protests against President Nicolas Maduro's questioned presidential victory.
"Freedom! Freedom!" and "We are not afraid!" they chanted at a mass rally in the capital Caracas, where opposition leaders insisted they had the numbers for a convincing victory.
As international calls mounted for the regime-aligned CNE to release a detailed vote breakdown to back its awarding of Sunday's election to strongman Maduro, the president responded with threats.
The opposition, he said, would be held responsible for "criminal violence... the wounded, the dead, the destruction" associated with protests.
The Foro Penal human rights NGO, however, said at least 11 people -- two of them minors -- have died in what its head Alfredo Romero described as "a crisis of human rights."
Dozens more were injured, and at least 177 arrested, he said.
Security forces fired tear gas and rubber bullets Monday at protesters who claimed the election was stolen, flooding the streets with chants of "This government is going to fall!"
The opposition rejects the authorities' assertion that Maduro won the presidential contest with 51 percent of votes compared to 44 percent for Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia.
Maduro, 61, has been at the helm of the once-wealthy petro-state since 2013, presiding over a GDP drop of 80 percent that pushed more than seven million of Venezuela's 30 million citizens to emigrate.
He is accused of locking up critics and harassing the opposition in a climate of rising authoritarianism.
- 'Terrorism' -
Independent polls had predicted Gonzalez Urrutia, 74, would win by a wide margin.
When Maduro was declared the winner instead, thousands of protesters streamed into the streets of several cities, some ripping down and burning his campaign posters in anger.
At least two statues of Hugo Chavez -- the late authoritarian socialist who led Venezuela for over a decade and handpicked Maduro as his successor -- were toppled.
Attorney General Tarek William Saab said Tuesday that 749 "criminals" had been arrested at protests and faced charge of resisting authority or, "in the most serious cases, terrorism."
The military has reported 23 injuries and one death among its ranks.
- 'Maduro dictator' -
On Tuesday, opposition supporters gathered for peaceful rallies in several cities.
Thousands attended a gathering in Caracas with Gonzalez Urrutia and Maria Corina Machado -- the popular opposition leader blocked from the ballot by Maduro-aligned courts.
Waving Venezuelan flags, they chanted: "Maduro dictator!" and "Edmundo president!"
"We have to stay in the streets, we cannot allow them to steal our vote so brazenly," said Carley Patino, a 47-year-old administrator in the crowd.
UN human rights chief Volker Turk said Tuesday he was "extremely concerned about increasing tensions in Venezuela, with worrying reports of violence."
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Venezuela's security forces must guarantee that demonstrators can gather peacefully, while the White House said "any political repression or violence against protesters or of the opposition is obviously unacceptable."
Long queues formed at stores and supermarkets in Caracas Tuesday as residents stocked up on food, toilet paper and soap in uncertain times.
Most other business were closed.
- 'Exceptional manipulation' -
Addressing the opposition crowd in Caracas, retired diplomat Gonzalez Urrutia addressed the security forces, saying: "there is no reason for so much persecution."
Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino, meanwhile, said Maduro had the "absolute loyalty and unconditional support" of the armed forces, as he vowed to "preserve internal order."
Venezuela's elections were held amid widespread fears of fraud and a campaign tainted by accusations of political intimidation.
The Organization of American States charged there had been "exceptional manipulation" of the results.
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil and counterpart Joe Biden of the United States -- both countries hosting large numbers of Venezuelan migrants -- held talks Tuesday and called for the CNE to release detailed election results.
The United Nations, United States, European Union and several Latin American countries have all raised questions about the count and called for a "transparent" reckoning.
Peru on Tuesday recognized Gonzalez Urrutia as Venezuela's legitimate president, while Costa Rica offered him and Machado political asylum.
As international pressure rose, Caracas withdrew diplomatic staff from seven critical Latin American countries, and asked envoys from those nations to leave its territory.
Mexico's Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, meanwhile, urged third parties to "not stick their noses" into Venezuela's affairs.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
More Stories From World
-
Italy fails to open disputed Albania migrant camp on time37 minutes ago
-
Olympic track and field duels to savour47 minutes ago
-
Hartnett escapes heartthrob 'pigeonhole' with 'Oppenheimer,' 'Trap'47 minutes ago
-
France showdown with Argentina spices up men's Olympic football47 minutes ago
-
Lyles, Richardson headline array of track talent at Paris Olympics57 minutes ago
-
Biles seeks more Olympic gymnastics glory as athletics kicks off in Paris57 minutes ago
-
Trump supporters deride 'leftist' Harris as being backed by elites2 hours ago
-
China's Pan wins 'magic' 100m freestyle gold in new world record2 hours ago
-
Djokovic, Alcaraz close in on Olympics showdown as Nadal exits2 hours ago
-
Meta shares rise after earnings top expectations2 hours ago
-
China's Pan Zhanle wins men's 100m freestyle Olympic gold in world record time2 hours ago
-
Nadal says he may not return to Roland Garros after Olympic exit2 hours ago