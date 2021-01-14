Venezuelans Say Immunization Against COVID-19 Best Option Available

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) As The Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease is about to arrive in Venezuela amid wariness over vaccination by some of its citizens, the majority of those interviewed by Sputnik saw it as the best option on the table.

On Wednesday, the country's government approved the emergency use of the vaccine.

"I am afraid of the fast development of this vaccine, but I also think that there are technological advances that allow scientists to work better. Of course, I will be vaccinated, but I would think twice before vaccinating my children or my father as he is over 80 years old," 42-year old Miguel Gutierrez told Sputnik.

David Perez, aged 36, said he would get vaccinated despite some reservations.

"I have seen everything on social networks, that it is a chip that they will put into us or it is a poison, that there are people who have died. The truth is that I do not know but despite this, I would like to get vaccinated because it would make me feel safer, I am already tired of thinking that I can always get infected.

I have been passing a year like this and with travel restrictions, if we get vaccinated, I think it will come to an end" Perez stated.

Some, however, are taking their chances without receiving the vaccine.

"It is not important for me the origin of the vaccine, I am not going to be vaccinated, all of this is created to control, I believe that God will keep me healthy and if He wants me to be infected with COVID-19, that is fine, but I am not going to receive this vaccine," Magalis Fuentes, 60 years old, said.

Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, was registered by the Russian Health Ministry on August 11, becoming the first registered vaccine against COVID-19 in the world.

In October 2020, Venezuela received Sputnik V as part of Phase 3 clinical trials. In December, the Latin American country signed an agreement with Russia on the vaccine's delivery to start mass vaccination.