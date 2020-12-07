UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuelans Say Voted For New Parliament To Undertake Economic Changes

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 03:24 PM

Venezuelans Say Voted for New Parliament to Undertake Economic Changes

The Venezuelan people who voted in the elections to the National Assembly told Sputnik that they expect the new parliament to undertake economic change

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The Venezuelan people who voted in the elections to the National Assembly told Sputnik that they expect the new parliament to undertake economic changes.

On December 6, over 20 million Venezuelan people participated in the parliamentary elections to choose 277 lawmakers.

"We want a change, we want young people to go out and find work, that there is no such poverty in Venezuela, there is a food, that everything decreases, the food is not so expensive and that the new National Assembly works for it," Maria Munoz, who is 28 years old told Sputnik after casting her vote.

For Armando Diaz, 46, the principal motivation to express his vote is a democracy and militancy in the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela.

"I expect the political reorganization so that there can be an economic reorganization," Diaz said.

Regarding the electoral process, the voter added that it was an "extremely fast" process and noted that safety measures were tightened amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Petra Reyes, 65, also emphasized the importance for the 277 lawmakers in the upcoming parliament to work hard for the recovery of the purchasing power.

"I came to vote because it is a duty of all the Venezuelans to go to vote.

Nobody knows how they [new lawmakers] are going to behave, but I hope that they will improve the country, that is what everyone expects that they will recover the purchasing power of the population," she said.

According to Arinda Samiento, 60, the promotion of the blockade ending also must be one of the principal aims of the new parliament.

The parliamentary elections were marked by the strict compliance with the rules of the security due to the coronavirus pandemic. The guards at the polling stations controlled that no one entered without using masks and spraying their hands with alcohol.

Observers from Turkey, Spain, Russia and Ecuador, among other countries, monitored the experience of the voters and checked irregularities during the voting process.

According to the preliminary results published by the National Electoral Council, after 82 percent of the votes have been counted, the socialist Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole, supporting President Nicolas Maduro, is leading the elections with 67.6 percent of the vote. Second place belongs to the opposition party, Democratic Alliance, with 17.95 percent of the votes.

Related Topics

National Assembly Russia Turkey Parliament Democracy Vote Young Reyes Alliance Spain Ecuador Venezuela December National University All From Million Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Indian Health Ministry Sets Up Committee to Invest ..

1 minute ago

PM vows to fight against menace of narcotics

22 minutes ago

UK minister Gove heads to Brussels amid Brexit dea ..

1 minute ago

Southern California goes into virus lockdown

1 minute ago

Three more patients die of COVID-19 in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

2nd LD: Ghana opens polls for general election

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.