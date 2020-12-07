Venezuelans Say Voted for New Parliament to Undertake Economic Changes

The Venezuelan people who voted in the elections to the National Assembly told Sputnik that they expect the new parliament to undertake economic change

On December 6, over 20 million Venezuelan people participated in the parliamentary elections to choose 277 lawmakers.

"We want a change, we want young people to go out and find work, that there is no such poverty in Venezuela, there is a food, that everything decreases, the food is not so expensive and that the new National Assembly works for it," Maria Munoz, who is 28 years old told Sputnik after casting her vote.

For Armando Diaz, 46, the principal motivation to express his vote is a democracy and militancy in the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela.

"I expect the political reorganization so that there can be an economic reorganization," Diaz said.

Regarding the electoral process, the voter added that it was an "extremely fast" process and noted that safety measures were tightened amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Petra Reyes, 65, also emphasized the importance for the 277 lawmakers in the upcoming parliament to work hard for the recovery of the purchasing power.

"I came to vote because it is a duty of all the Venezuelans to go to vote.

Nobody knows how they [new lawmakers] are going to behave, but I hope that they will improve the country, that is what everyone expects that they will recover the purchasing power of the population," she said.

According to Arinda Samiento, 60, the promotion of the blockade ending also must be one of the principal aims of the new parliament.

The parliamentary elections were marked by the strict compliance with the rules of the security due to the coronavirus pandemic. The guards at the polling stations controlled that no one entered without using masks and spraying their hands with alcohol.

Observers from Turkey, Spain, Russia and Ecuador, among other countries, monitored the experience of the voters and checked irregularities during the voting process.

According to the preliminary results published by the National Electoral Council, after 82 percent of the votes have been counted, the socialist Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole, supporting President Nicolas Maduro, is leading the elections with 67.6 percent of the vote. Second place belongs to the opposition party, Democratic Alliance, with 17.95 percent of the votes.