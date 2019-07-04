UrduPoint.com
Venezuelans Should Not Become Hostages Of National Crisis - Uruguayan Lawmaker

Faizan Hashmi 3 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 05:17 PM

Cecilia Bottino, the president of the Uruguayan parliament's lower chamber, said on Thursday that the people of Venezuela should not become hostages of the political crisis in their country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Cecilia Bottino, the president of the Uruguayan parliament's lower chamber, said on Thursday that the people of Venezuela should not become hostages of the political crisis in their country.

Bottino visited Moscow earlier in the week to partake in the second "Development of Parliamentarism" international forum, which was held from Monday to Wednesday.

"We must be most worried about the people of Venezuela, who should not become hostages of this situation and, all the more, start a civil war," Bottino said.

She noted that the problems in Venezuela could only be solved in accordance with international law and that an outside intervention would only threaten to fracture the country.

In January, mass protests against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro entered a new phase when opposition leader Juan Guaido illegally declared himself an interim head of state in a bid to challenge Maduro's re-election. A number of Western states, led by the United Sates, recognized Guaido's self-proclamation, while others, including Russia and China, supported Maduro as the legitimate president.

